Wynnewood group joins national salute

A group in Wynnewood is again joining a national campaign each year meant to honor America's veterans during the holiday season.
The nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) has kicked off its 100-day countdown to National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 19.
Each day the program will highlight local sponsorship groups across the country giving back in their communities and working to honor as many veterans as possible.
The countdown will highlight hard-working, dedicated members of these groups, such as the Wynnewood Historical Society, and the participating locations and veterans they support.
“The goal of this countdown is to build unity and understanding for the organization’s year-long mission to Remember, Honor, Teach,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America.
“However, with many people choosing to stay safe in their homes, we feel that programs like this provide the opportunity for people to feel like they are a part of something important.
“We hope that people will hear other’s stories and want to share their own on or be moved to get involved themselves.”
This virtual countdown will be featured on WAA’s Official Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/WAAHQ, and on the weekday Morning Show with Michael W. Hale on Wreaths Across America Radio, https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio.
You can tune in to this 24/7 internet radio stream by downloading the Simple Radio or TuneIn app to your smartphone, or through the Google or iPhone App Store.
For more information or to sponsor a wreath to support Oaklawn Cemetery in Wynnewood, visit
www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/OK0022 online.
Each individual $15 sponsors a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero on December 19, 2020, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.