"Making Sense of the Census" will be the program topic for the Wynnewood Historical Society during a program planned in March
Nancy Calhoun, a staff member of the Oklahoma Historical Society Research Library, will present the why's, how's and where's as the group explores the U.S. Census and other forms.
The meeting, which is free and open to the public, is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at the Eskridge Hotel Museum, 114 E. Robert S. Kerr Blvd, in Wynnewood.
The U.S. Census is the foundation many genealogists use for their research, plus this is a census year.
The topic will discuss why the census exists, what's available, what information they provide and how they have evolved.
Enhance the search with tips for searching, and discover other types of census records, including state, territorial, agricultural and tribal.
•••
The Oklahoma Leopold Education Project (OKLEP), Wynnewood Public Library and Wynnewood Historical Society are showing the movie “Green Fire: Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic for our Time” on Saturday, March 7.
The showing takes place at the Eskridge Hotel Museum in Wynnewood as doors open at 1:30 p.m., while the movie starts at 2 p.m.
Admission is free and is open to the public, but seating is limited so those interested are encouraged to arrive early.
A display about Aldo Leopold and the Leopold Education Project will be available for viewing. There will be door prizes and refreshments.
This showing is part of Aldo Leopold week with celebrations planned across several states. Last year over 26 communities throughout the country gathered to celebrate the event with a variety of activities and festivals to celebrate Leopold’s ideas.
The words of Aldo Leopold wrote in 1948 still strike a note today, “There are some who can live without wild things, and some who cannot.”
These words are the start of Leopold’s famous book, “A Sand County Almanac,” one of the most loved conservation classics of all time.
The words in the book are a much-needed reminder of Leopold’s philosophy that people must live in harmony with the natural world.
