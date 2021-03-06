Wynnewood library hosts special display

As part of a nationwide celebration of Leopold Week, the Wynnewood Public Library is hosting a display about conservationist Aldo Leopold through March 15.
The library at 108 N. Dean A. McGee Ave. will have a display to celebrate “A Sand County Almanac,” other Leopold writings and information about Aldo Leopold.
In addition to local participation, the Aldo Leopold Foundation is offering a series of free virtual programs on land ethics and inclusivity.
This will include expanded programming of the Emmy award-winning film “Green Fire,” which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this spring. This film was shown last year at the Eskridge Hotel Museum as part of Leopold Week 2020.
The events in this series of programs are free, but spots are limited. To register for the virtual events, go to: www.aldoleopold.org/LeopoldWeek or www.facebook.com/AldoLeopoldFoundation.
Events and times are:
Monday, March 8, 7 p.m.: Aldo Leopold: Phenology and Climate Change, presented by Dr. Stan Temple.
Tuesday, March 9, 6 p.m.: Why Words from the Land Matter, presented by Dr. J. Drew Lanham.
Wednesday, March 10, 7 p.m.: Land Ethics, Social Justice and Aldo Leopold, presented by a panel discussion featuring Dr. Curt Meine
Thursday, March 11, 7 p.m.: Green Fire: Then, Now and Tomorrow: Examining an Evolving Land Ethic—a panel featuring original cast members.
