Wynnewood numbers are about learning

Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) has announced 68 schools and community partners have received $18.1 million under OSDE’s High-Quality After-school and Summer Learning Programs initiative.
Among them are two schools in Wynnewood.
Funds were awarded after a competitive grant process as OSDE received nearly three times the number of applications typically submitted for expanded learning funding.
A start-up award of $121,686 went to Wynnewood Middle School with an annual award of $130,759. The partner organization is No Name Ranch.
Wynnewood Elementary School is set to receive a set-up award of $94,725 with an annual award of $145,721. Phoenix Farms is the partner organization.
Applicants for the grant were required to apply with an organization or school in order to establish or expand a school-based partnership.
The partners will provide evidence-based, comprehensive after-school and summer learning and academic support and enrichment to area students.
All grantees will receive technical assistance and professional learning opportunities, data collection and support for program evaluation.
OSDE’s High-Quality After-school and Summer Learning Programs grants will be funded through June 30, 2024, and are a component of Ready Together Oklahoma: An Action Plan for Supporting Students Through the Pandemic and Beyond.
The recovery plan launched in May 2021 with a growing portfolio of online resources to support schools as they leverage the best uses of federal relief funds.
