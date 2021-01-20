Wynnewood rancher joins state board

Kicking off 2021 with a bang, American Farmers & Ranchers/Oklahoma Farmers Union (AFR/OFU) Cooperative has announced a new opportunity for Oklahoma's ranchers – the Oklahoma Certified Beef Association (OCBA).
Cattle producer Bruce Buechner of Wynnewood has been named to the OCBA Board of Directors. Buechner owns and operates No Name Ranch.
“As a fledgling organization, OCBA needs board members who believe in OCBA’s mission and will help guide it as it grows and thrives,” said AFR/OFU Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh.
“As a state leader in locally grown, direct-to-consumer beef, Bruce Buechner is an excellent addition to OCBA’s board of directors.”
Through OCBA, the state’s cattle producers can verify their quality beef products as “Oklahoma certified.”
To earn the distinction, ranchers must prove their animals are bred, born, raised and processed within Oklahoma state borders through an affidavit-based, third-party verification system.
“OCBA is a great opportunity for Oklahoma ranchers to connect directly with consumers looking to purchase beef from local producers,” said Blubaugh.
“As an organization, we’re excited to offer another way for our state’s ranchers to market high-quality Oklahoma beef. They can ensure a higher profit margin for their ranch, while supporting their local meat processing facility and giving Oklahoma consumers more choice. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.