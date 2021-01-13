Wynnewood to host cemetery clean up

Members of the Wynnewood Historical Society are leading the way as a community clean up day is scheduled for this weekend at Oaklawn Cemetery.
The Wreaths Across America clean up day at the Wynnewood cemetery is set to get started at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16 as wreaths placed last month will be “retired.”
The cemetery is located on South Street as participants are encourged to dress for the weather, wear walking shoes, wear masks and observe social distancing.
“Our heroes were remembered and honored as volunteers safely placing a total of 1.7 million veterans’ wreaths on headstones nationwide and saying each name out loud.
“Locally, 661 veterans’ wreaths were placed on Dec. 19, 2020. As we honor our veterans, we also honor the host grounds for allowing the mission to be fulfilled with a follow-up effort of wreath retirement or clean up.”
The balsam veterans' wreathes were a gift of “respect and appreciation,” donated by a private citizen or organization and placed on graves by volunteers as a “small gesture of gratitude for the freedoms Americans enjoy” and as a tribute to the veternans' service to the country.
“Wreaths Across America believes the tradition represents a living memorial that honors veterans, active duty military and their families and when volunteers say the name of a veteran out loud, when placing a wreath, it ensures they live on in our memory.”
