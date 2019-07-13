A recent story had a definite “Oops” when it comes to another yard tip offered up by a Pauls Valley resident.
This new tip from Dorothy McCarn was actually meant to address the problem of moles tunneling around under residential yards.
The mistake by the PV Democrat was the story stated “mold” instead of “mole,” which McCarn describes as those “little varmints” who become a nuisance by digging underneath yards.
This past spring it was McCarn who approached the newspaper here to share with the public her use of dried coffee grounds to keep her local yard clear of things like chiggers, fleas and ticks.
What she has done for years is spread out the old coffee grounds onto her yard, which she claims has been very effective to keeping those pests away.
After a recent chat with a relative, McCarn learned those same coffee grounds can also take care of any mole problem.
•••
Plans are still moving forward for the Garvin County Fair next month.
Fair organizers are now accepting applications for vendors to participate in this year's fair in PV
Indoor and outdoor booth space is being offered to those wishing to showcase their products.
Vendors may choose one or more days – Thursday, Aug. 22; Friday, Aug. 23; and/or Saturday, Aug. 24.
Indoor space with air conditioning is limited, especially those with electrical access, and fills up quickly.
Vendor application forms, along with booth space fees, may be downloaded at www.oces.okstate.edu/garvin online or may be obtained at the Garvin County Cooperative Extension Service office on the ground floor of the Garvin County Courthouse in Pauls Valley.
A complete schedule of events, as well as exhibitor information will be available on the website. For more information, contact the Extension office at 405-238-6681.
