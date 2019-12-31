Year starts with tradition of a hike

In keeping with an annual tradition, Oklahoma State Parks will again host First Day Hikes on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
The free, guided hikes all across the state present an opportunity to begin the new year on a healthy perspective by getting outdoors, connecting with nature and promoting year-round recreation.
“The First Day Hikes continue to be a great resource for our guests and state park personnel to gather in the fresh air and beautiful surroundings of the parks,” said Oklahoma State Parks Director Kris Marek.
“We enjoy making new friends and meeting those who come to the state parks for this event.”
Nineteen state parks will host hikes on New Year’s Day. Park staff and volunteers will lead the free hikes. For information on the individual parks, visit TravelOK.com.
Participating parks in southern and central Oklahoma include:
• Lake Murray State Park, Ardmore: Meet at the Nature Center at 11 a.m. for an easy-to-moderate, 1.5-mile hike along the Nature Center Loop. 580-223-4044
• Lake Thunderbird State Park, Norman: Meet at 11 a.m. at the Discovery Cove Nature Center for three different hikes. The first will take guests on the Nature Trail while the second will take guests on a paved, accessible trail. The third hike is across the dam. 405-360-3572.
Hikers should remember to wear weather-appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes. Bring a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing, and don’t forget water and snacks. Pets on leash are welcome at most hikes.
Participating Oklahoma State Parks are offering hot chocolate and warm beverages after completion of the hikes and encourage visitors to stay and explore other areas or enjoy the quiet beauty of the parks in the wintertime.
In the event of inclement weather, information about cancellation of hikes will be available by calling the state park listed or checking Facebook.com/OklahomaStateParks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.