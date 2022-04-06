Many times in our lives, we get let down by those we allow to get close to us.
When we ask someone to help us or hold something close, our trust is gone, and they do not keep their promise.
"For all the promises of God in Him are Yes, and in Him Amen, to the glory of God through us." (2 Corinthians 1:20)
The Believers in Paul's time lived in a world of broken promises. Crooked merchants, corrupt politicians, and dysfunctional families ruled the day.
The words of the people in charge had to be taken lightly, and Believers were often the most vulnerable in society.
In helping other Believers find hope, Paul reminded the church at Corinth that every promise that God says is "Yes" and "Amen." Period.
With God, there were no broken promises or failures. We can trust every promise God has made in His Word to come true.
Why?
Because God fulfilled the greatest promise He ever made to us. Jesus Himself.
In Genesis, when Adam and Eve fell into temptation with the serpent, God promised that a savior would come one day to deliver us from sin and death forever.
Thousands of years later, a baby would be born in a manger who would become the Savior of humankind.
God's promises are always true, and we can depend on them with our lives. They may not appear when we might think or hope, but they are faithful nonetheless.
You can trust God with your life because God cares, knows, and is True.
When was the last time you were betrayed or someone close to you broke a promise?
“Heavenly Father, I am so very thankful I have learned to trust. You gave Jesus for a sacrifice for sin so I could be Your child. Father, what great love to trust in for life. I know You love beyond measure and Your love is true. I will walk in confidence knowing You are always there and Your promises are Yes and Amen. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
