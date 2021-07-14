Yes, there is some rest for the weary

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
“If you cannot read all your books, at any rate . . . peer into them, let them fall open where they will, read from the first sentence that arrests the eye, set them back on the shelves with your own hands, arrange them on your own plan so that you at least know where they are. Let them be your friends; let them be your acquaintances.” (Winton Churchill 1874—1965)
Datelines New York and Colorado: This has been a long couple of months, with thousands of miles placed on the car, traversing some of the most beautiful country, and I for one, am more than just a tad weary and happy to be home, setting this down for you, on the trusty old pc, from the office @ Rusty Water Tower Place.
Sir Winston’s reflections on reading helped in my renewal commitment, as I have been sharing some books with you of late that stir a memory or two, and that currently sit along-side the desk, waiting to find their rightful place on my shelves.
I just completed the Meredith Willson book on his creation of the musical hit, “The Music Man,” in an attempt to glean some tidbits that will assist in completing a creative bridge across the decades leading up to the 2022 revival.
I am reacquainting myself with the original script of another musical icon, “A Chorus Line,” and I’m finding it hard to believe that the production had its opening night on Broadway on July 25, 1975 at the Shubert Theatre.
The script still resonates for our time, and that is significant. Not only with its final staging, and the rawness of its subject matter, but its fostering of the evolution of choreography in its ability to move a story line. I saw the production in the fall of 1976 in its original home, and as I recall, I sat in the upper balcony, stage left, and from the moment it began, with that infamous piano riff followed by the barking of traditional dance commands from the show’s director, I never, and not for one minute, sat back in my seat. Mesmerizing.
I was also fortunate to see Donna McKechnie, the original production’s, Cassie, who had returned for a short run. She had won the Tony Award for the role. Michael Bennett, the musical’s visionary and driving force, as well as its director, died almost exactly 34 years ago, on July 2, 1987. I invite you to watch the documentary, Every Little Step, “(that) traces the origins of A Chorus Line, while also following the lengthy audition process for the show’s 2006 revival on Broadway.”
That’s My Will, Rogers: My, Mr. Rogers does get around, on July 13, 1934, he is in the state of Maine: “Will Rogers Finds Maine Was Built To Be Enjoyed: Lakewood, Skowhegan, Me., July 13. – Did you ever see a place that looks like it was built just to enjoy? Well, this whole State of Maine looks that way. If it’s not a beautiful lake, it’s a beautiful tree, or a pretty green hay meadow, and beautiful old-time houses with barns built right in with the kitchens. . . Yours, Will Rogers.”
A Rogers note: Please go to You Tube and look for Theatre Unscripted, written, produced and featuring Erin and Jessie Pyle, from Chino Community Theatre, [CCT] Chino, California, who take us on a tour of the landmark California Theatre in San Bernadino, CA, the location of Will Roger’s last public performance on June 28, 1935. He lost his life in the Alaska plane crash with Wiley Post on August 15th. Jessie is the daughter of long-time friends, colleagues and the founders of CCT, Paul and Karen Larson. Look for new episodes in the future.
Broadway icon and 21-time Tony Award winning producer and director, Harold Prince, also passed away this month, in 2019. The impact that he made over Broadway stages may never be fully appreciated.
I was notified just before going to press by my cousin that he had just won the Senior Men’s Golf Club Championship. After years of banging on the door, he finally broke through. A rich family history at his home course makes his legacy win that much sweeter. Well done ‘Cuz’, so proud of you.
From the head to the pen of Mr. Twain: “It is my conviction that a person’s temperament is a law, and iron law, and has to be obeyed, no matter who disapproves; manifestly, as it seems to me temperament is a law of God and is supreme and takes precedence of all human laws…” – (Mark Twain’s Autobiography)
