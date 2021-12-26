'Yes, Virginia, there is [always and recently was] a Santa Claus'

By Tim Smith
The @ Home Edition
The day after – and all is well in our homes, if we can find them with all the wrapping paper, boxes and the dirty dishes. Now, it’s on to New Year’s Day, and the beginning of bowl season, or should I say, its continuation. Hope your team does well.
I know, this is a day late, but still fun to embrace:
I am certain that you recognize the title this week. I happened upon this Christmas treasure when it appeared on the cover of the Rotary club bulletin last week. One of the most famous lines in history was part of an editorial written by Francis Church in response to a letter from Virginia O’ Hanlon and that “. . . appeared in the September 21, 1897 edition of The (New York) Sun and has since become a part of popular Christmas folklore in the United States. It is the most reprinted newspaper editorial in the English language.”
For fun, here is Miss O’Hanlon’s letter:
“Dear Editor: I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, “If you see it in The SUN it’s so. Please tell me the truth; is there a Santa Claus? – Virginia O’ Hanlon.”
In part, Mr. Church’s response:
“Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy. Alas! how dreary would be the world if there were no Santa Claus. It would be as dreary as if there were no VIRGINIAS. There would be no childlike faith then, no poetry, no romance to make tolerable this existence. We should have no enjoyment, except in sense and sight. The eternal light with which childhood fills the world would be extinguished . . .Thank God! He lives and he lives forever. A thousand years from now VIRGINIA, nay, ten times ten thousand years from now, he will continue to make glad the heart of childhood.”
Haven’t really shared some of my favorite holiday film favorites, one or two of them have been around since the time when our children were growing up. Hey, don’t giggle, they still hold up. Here is my “Baker’s Dozen,” and not necessarily in any order of preference.
The one overriding selection factor for each of them is that they celebrate family and its unifying traditions.
• White Christmas: One of our guy’s favorites, we watched every Christmas Eve before leaving for our church’s music service. [*].
• A Christmas Story: Can you really open presents without this film playing in the background? Did the mother, played by Melinda Dillion know that they were going to bring out the duck in the famous restaurant scene? Then, did she know that they were going to cut off its head?
• While You Were Sleeping: Originally from the Chicago area, it is just feels like home.
• Going My Way: Two Oscar winning performances, Bing Crosby as best actor and Barry Fitzgerald as supporting actor – endearing. [*].
• The Bishops Wife: Keeping family and personal mission in perspective; [*].
• Home Alone; The first birthday movie that our oldest son went to see with some of his new school friends.
• Home Alone 2 – Lost In New York: Just can’t ignore the comic timing of Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci.
• Meet Me in St. Louis: Family unity [*].
• The Shop Around the Corner: Our extended families, wherever we encounter them. [*].
• Elf: Simply, just great fun.
* The Holiday: The movie stealing performances by the two very young actors who play the daughters of the main character, (in wonderful, and a times what must have been challenging support) played by Jude Law.
• National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: Silly and fun, and that’s about all.
• Tie @ #13: Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone and, are you ready, the original Die Hard. (My son told me to add this one. He’s 27).
The above listing does not necessarily reflect the interests of the entire family, and in all fairness, they do give me a wide berth when it comes to the classics. For some of the newer readers, I went ahead and placed an [*] by those titles.
Next week: Christmas letters addressed to Bob Hope as he toured the world during the Second World War. Amazing history, even more poignant retelling of that period.
Happy holidays, and “. . . may the new year be blessed with good tidings / till the next time I see you again.”
Remember, there is always an opening night.
Happy New Year!
tAs
[For EFA-62]
(This is the @ Home Edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? – Since 5/20)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.