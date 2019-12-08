Have you ever taken the time to think about the fact that you are blessed?
You are blessed by God in a big way. It does not matter what you see or what you feel.
The Bible tells you that you are blessed, so you need to begin to believe it and see yourself that way.
“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places in Christ, just as He chose us in Him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before Him in love,” (Ephesians 1:3-4)
Whenever you start to feel like you do not have enough or you do not think that you are enough, remember, you are not only wanted, but you are needed.
God intelligently and lovingly created you, with a combination of abilities different from everyone else, and He is proud to call you His masterpiece.
God did not create you to live your life passively without purpose. You are needed in your family, community, and surroundings.
God created you with a unique set of gifts that would serve His kingdom and impact the world in a unique way.
“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
Jesus did not die on a cross and pay for your sins with His blood so that you can just go on vacation, entertain yourself, and live life without purpose and without cause. He made you to live in relationship with Him, tell others about Jesus, and listen to the leading of the Holy Spirit.
Start to see yourself having enough money, enough time, enough energy, or whatever you need to do what God has put on your heart to accomplish.
“For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.” (Ephesians 2:10)
When you choose to use your gifts and your life to the fullest potential, you will see God’s hand move in our families, work, churches, teams, neighborhoods, and world.
Remember, you have enough money, time, and energy to do what God has called you to do!
You have the potential to do something life-changing in another person's life, like sponsor a poor child, help your neighbor, lead a Bible study, go on a mission trip, share the Gospel with a stranger and make a difference in a person's life.
What do you feel led to do today?
"Heavenly Father, I come before You with thanksgiving for making me in Your image. I know by Your Holy Word and Your Holy Spirit what You have said about Your children. Because of Jesus’ in my life as Lord and Savior, I am so blessed. You have given me unique abilities and the power through You to accomplish what You have given me. I ask You to make me aware of what I have and am in You. I am blessed with abundance beyond my limited comprehension. I believe Your Word and I will walk in all You have blessed me with today and in the days, months, and years ahead. Praises for all You have given to me. In Jesus’ name, Amen."
