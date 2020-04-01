You can count on God

For some people, the reason they do not trust God fully with their life is that they do not know Him. People usually do not trust people they do not know.
“Behold, God is my helper; The Lord is with those who uphold my life.’ (Psalm 54:4)
The same is true with God. He is our helper and is worthy of our trust because no one in the entire universe has the authority to control the world around us as God does. That is why God wants us to know the real Him, not a fake version we have learned from society.
“The LORD is my strength and my shield; My heart trusted in Him, and I am helped; Therefore my heart greatly rejoices, And with my song I will praise Him.” (Psalm 28:7)
If we thought God was like any of those popular misconceptions of what culture says He is, we would not trust Him either. But God is not! The Bible shows us the character of God.
“Trust in the LORD with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)
God has the power and the desire to sustain and help us through this pandemic. God wants to give us His best for our lives, not fear, sickness, and death. God is the only One that is uniquely able to help us right now.
God is the creator of the universe. God has all the resources in the universe that He can mobilize on our behalf as we seek to follow Him.
“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
The key is that we must trust God. We can trust God with our lives because God is the only One able to protect us from the enemy. That does not mean that God will give us everything we want at a snap of a finger. But if we trust Him, God will help us live so we can be what He has called us to be.
Have you begun to fully trust God today?
Heavenly Father, I am so thankful that I know all things work together for good to those who love You, to those who are called according to Your purpose. I will trust in You with all my heart, And I will lean not on my own understanding; In all my ways I will acknowledge You, And You shall direct my paths. That is where I put my trust! In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.