Young students pile up awards

Pauls Valley students at the new elementary school finished the 2020-2021 year with a whole lot of awards.
First Grade
• Overall Reading: Aunesty Ashley, Kyleigh Carnell, Caroline Chronister, Carter Compton, Blyss Davidson, Maverick Delaplain, Brynner Godfrey, Reid Jones, Mason Saupitty and Gretchen Schroeder.
• Overall Math: Aunesty Ashley, Ryan Banegas-Ciprian, Clay Castleberry, Gabriel Davis, River Freeman, Pedro Gonzalez, Reid Jones, Alex Mata, Taelyn Reed, Gretchen Schroeder and Audrey Tomlinson.
• Most Improved: Gerard Barragan, Mercadie Brown, Jeffrey Childress, Connor Gray, Joseph Hernandez, Ali Keck, Christopher Rodriguez, Hadley Rose, Genesis Vargas, Noah Vasquez, Blakely Wells and Judah Williams.
• Citizenship: Cade Batts, Sevy Gardner, Pedro Gonzalez, Connor Gray, Gabrielle Hernandez, Sophia Johnson, Trigger Lambeth, Joseph Meza, Alejandro Perez, Hosanna Weatherford and Colin Woods.
Second Grade
• Overall Reading: Susan Castillo, Jack Cottrell, Jaidyn Jones, Makyna Mays, Jesus Ramirez, Hadley Raper, Rett White and Sterling Woods.
• Overall Math: Ty Carson, Susan Castillo, Evan Moreno, Jesus Ramirez, Bennett Prince, Hadley Raper, Marley Ray and Sterling Woods.
• Most Improved: Alaynnah Fanshier, Maria Gonzales, Joseph Morales, Layla Morales, Conner Roberts, Jagger Scott, Aliviah Richardson and Sasha Vasquez.
• Citizenship: Avary Beardmore, Carter Hatley, Jayci Heath, Jesus Ramirez, Kaesin Matthews, Juliet Miller, Bennett Prince, Hadley Raper and Julian Vasquez.
Third Grade
• Overall Reading: Kapree Bodoh, Sara Childress, Barron Frazier, Tucker Horn, Hensley Jarman, Maysen Nixon, Gabby Sanchez, Brady Sanders and Nehemiah Weatherford.
• Overall Math: Kapree Bodoh, Barron Frazier, Tucker Horn, Hensley Jarman, Mikayla McCurdy, Kaytlyn Penate, Gabby Sanchez and Brady Sanders.
• Most Improved: Lexa Cowan, Aubree Jones, Colt Matthews, Emberlee Leslie and Elliot Owen.
• Citizenship: August Arnold, Barron Frazier, Hensley Jarman, Charlotte Linam, Mikayla McCurdy, Rigyn Newsom, Gabby Sanchez and Christian Stockman.
• 3rd Grade Presidential Gold Academic Award: Tyler Best, Kapree Bodoh, Sara Childress, Averie Dalla-Rosa, Natalee Eubanks, Kayden Foster, Barron Frazier, Levi Grounds, Tucker Horn, Hensley Jarman, Kaylen Johnson, Boston Kessinger, Gunner Lee, Mikayla McCurdy, Aiden Miles, Elaina Olguin, Kaytlyn Penate, Gabby Sanchez, Brady Sanders, Boston Wallace, Rhett Watson, Sophia Watson, Nehemiah Weatherford and Kaisyn White.
Reading Counts Awards
1st Grade Overall: (Daniel) Blyss Davidson – 1st place with 13 points, Maverick Delaplain- 2nd place with 12 points; (Ferguson) Caroline Chronister – 1st place with 82 points, Connor Gray – 2nd place with 37 points; (Jolly) Gabriel Davis – 1st place with 30 points, Aunesty Ashley – 2nd place with 28 points; (McDonald) Colin Woods – 1st place with 43 points, Brynner Godfrey – 2nd place with 34 points; (Tucker) Reid Jones - 1st place with 55 points, Jake Johnson -2nd place with 43 points
2nd grade Overall: (Harrison) Most Points – Bennett Prince with 166 points, Highest Average Quiz Score – Jackson Cottrell with an 89%; (Horn) Most Points – Jaidyn Jones with 262 points, Highest Average Quiz Score – Jaidyn Jones with a 92%; (Johnson) Most Points – Hadley Raper with 237 points, Highest Average Quiz Score – Haven Nation with an 89%; (Ware) Most Points - Susan Castillo with 302 points, Highest Average Quiz Score - Sterling Woods with 91%.
Overall 2nd grade Trophies: Most Points – Susan Castillo with 302 points; Highest Average Quiz Score – Jaidyn Jones with a 92%.
3rd grade Overall: (Campbell) Most points – 1st place with 141 points – August Arnold, 2nd place with 127 points – Keishawn Jefferson, Highest Average Quiz Score – Kapree Bodoh with a 100%; (Duarte) Most Points – 1st place with 162 points – Rhett Watson, 2nd place with 114 points – Sophie Watson, Highest Average Quiz Score – Boston Wallace with a 91%; (Leverett) Most Points - 1st place with 244 points - Christian Stockman, 2nd place with 206 points – Raegan McKee, Highest Average Quiz Score – J’Layah James-Collins with a 93%; (Whitley) 1st place with 144 points – Barron Frazier, 2nd place with 130 points – Averie Dalla Rosa.
Overall 3rd grade Trophies: Most Points- Christian Stockman with 244, Highest Average Quiz Score – Barron Frazier with a 94%.
