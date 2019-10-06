God wants us to live a rich and satisfying life. This does not mean that our lives will have no problems, but it does mean that Jesus will be there to walk with us through all the problems that come our way.
“I am the door. If anyone enters by Me, he will be saved, and will go in and out and find pasture. The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.” (John 10:9-10)
Today’s Bible verse shows you that trouble does not come from God. The enemy steals and destroys, like a thief in the night he steals, kills, and destroys. Jesus shows us what He offers with what the enemy offers. The enemy only steals, kills, and destroys. But Jesus has come that we might have life and that we might have it more abundantly and there is where we have a choice.
Many times in life, you hear people blame God for their problems. If something bad happens, they believe that God is teaching them a lesson or teaching them patience, but that is not what the Bible says in today’s Bible verse.
Jesus is so good to you. He does not want you just to have a life; He wants you to live an abundant life. Jesus wants you to come out on top in any situation that you face. When you are at home, you can expect to enjoy your home. When you are at work, you can expect to do well. We can expect good things in every situation that we face.
If you are in the middle of a difficult situation, be encouraged because Jesus came to give us abundant and satisfying life. He is there to walk with us in the middle of the problem and is with us in the tough times as well as the good times. We need to decide to get closer to God in the tough times and let God show us how abundant and satisfying life in Him can be.
Start expecting good things to happen in your life. You can be confident that you are a child of God and walk in favor and blessing everywhere you go.
God loves you and has a good plan for your life. On the other hand, the enemy hates you and has a bad plan for your life. The enemy does not advertise this, because the enemy does not want you to know, but what he really wants to do is steal, kill, and destroy you.
We have been both an unbeliever and a believer, having been someone who was under the enemy's plan for our life and then discovering God’s plan for our life.
Living the life that God wants you to live is the best life you can live.
Will you choose an abundant life?
“Heavenly Father, Thank You for sending Jesus to give me life and life more abundantly. Your word says that the enemy comes to steal, kill, and destroy. I choose life with You, as Jesus is my Lord and Savior. I will not choose nor submit to what the enemy sends my way, but I will use the sword of the Spirit, which is Your word against the enemy. I choose Your words of life, not the enemy’s words of death. Your creation You have made is life, I will not choose death, nor death-filled words. Thank You for Your Holy Spirit leading me each moment of the day into the more abundant life in You. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”
