Youth pastor arrives at area church

Pastors Richard and Connie Atzbach of New Hope Lighthouse in Stratford, 700 W. Smith, want to introduce the church's new associate/youth pastor Daniel Shinault and his wife Brytanie.
They have ministered to the youth for six years at Life Community Church and six years at ABBA’s House Worship Center as assistant and youth pastor.
They have two children and live northeast of Stratford. They also own D&B Metal in Seminole.
The first youth class will be Wednesday, August 3 at 7 p.m. for grades 7-12.
“We welcome you to come meet this couple.”
If you have any questions, call Daniel at 580-320-3472 or Pastor Richard at 580-759-8878.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.