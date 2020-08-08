As of this advisory there have been 43,080 COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, up 825 cases from Friday's Oklahoma State Departmet of Health report.
There have been 33,785 recoveries, up 744 from Friday. There are 6,732 positive cases in Oklahoma.
Garvin County gained four cases overnight taking their total to 225 total cases. There have been 189 recoveries, up 1 from Friday. There are 32 active cases in the county.
Pauls Valley hit the 200 case mark with 1 new case. They also added a recovery and have 7 active cases.
Lindsay added 1 new case and has had 60 total cases. They have had 47 recoveries and have 11 active cases.
Maysville added 1 new cases for 20 total cases. They have had 16 recoveries and have 4 active cases.
Wynnewood added 1 new case for 17 total cases. They have had 12 recoveries and have 4 active cases.
Stratford has 3 active cases, Elmore City 1 active cases and Paoli has no active cases.
The Health Department also reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths Friday, bringing the statewide death total to 603. None of the latest deaths are in Garvin County.
