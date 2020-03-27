As of this advisory (March 27) by the Oklahoma State Health Department, there are 322 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma up from 248 on Thursday.
New counties with cases include Caddo, Cherokee, Choctaw, Latimer and Pittsburg counties. Garvin County has two positive cases.
These counties will now be required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.
There was an additional death in Oklahoma, a male in his 70s in Creek County. There are eight total deaths in the state.
Governor Kevin Stitt, Secretary of Science and Innovation Dr. Kayse Shrum, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Jerome Loughridge will hold a press conference later today to discuss the state's new COVID-19 testing supply that arrived Thursday as well as the state's expanding capacity to process thousands of COVID-19 tests per day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.