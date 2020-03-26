As of this advisory, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports there are 248 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
New counties with cases include Comanche, Craig, Lincoln, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Sequoyah counties bring the total to 33 counties. Garvin County is reporting two positive cases.
There are an additional two deaths in Cleveland County, a female in her 90s and a male in his 60s. There are seven total deaths in the state.
