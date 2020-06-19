The 48th annual Elmore City Rodeo came bucking out of the chutes Thursday evening at the Round-Up Club Arena. The Rodeo continues tonight at 8 p.m. and on Saturday at 8 p.m. The rodeo parade is at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Elmore City Rodeo Action
Obituaries
John Junior "Buddy" Towler Jr., 70, of Wynnewood was born March 11, 1950 at Stratford to John Junior Towler Sr. and Agnes Marie (Chandler) Towler. John passed away June 12, 2020 near Wynnewood.
Gordon Walter Edwards Jr., age 75, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee and former resident of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, departed this life Friday morning, June 12, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Thomas Eugene Lindberg, 82, was born October 18, 1937 in Santa Fe, New Mexico and passed away on June 12, 2020 in the Philippines.
LuAnn Curtis Whitefield left this world on June 10, 2020 at the age of 52 years.
