The 2020 Pauls Valley Promenade was held at the Wacker Park Band Shell Saturday evening.
Pauls Valley Promenade 2020
- Mike Arie
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Jimmy R. Amos of Wynnewood, 58, passed away June 8, 2020 in Stroud. He was born March 10, 1962 in Lawton to Andrew and Rosie Ann (Raines) Amos.
Jo Hollye Silvers of Pauls Valley passed away June 6, 2020 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 78 years.
David Wayne Auld entered this world on October 13, 1938 in Criner, Oklahoma to Bill and Ida Bell (Dunham) Auld and left this earthly life on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Lindsay, Oklahoma at the age of 81 years.
Jimmy R. Amos of Wynnewood, 58, passed away June 8, 2020 in Stroud. He was born March 10, 1962 in Lawton to Andrew and Rosie Ann (Raines) Amos. Services are at 2 p.m. Monday, June 15 at Stufflebean-Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery under the direction of Stuff…
Jo Hollye Silvers of Pauls Valley passed away June 6, 2020 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 78 years. Jo Hollye Cochran was born September 24, 1941 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Joe Cochran and Estelle (Ward) Cochran. She was raised in Pauls Valley and graduated from Pauls Valley High…
Most Popular
Articles
- Local woman part of wrong-way wreck
- The Frontier: ‘This is just the start’: The push to change policing in Oklahoma City
- Stratford man drowns as lake rescue attempt turns tragic
- One dies in big truck collision
- Garvin County has five active cases of the virus
- Family's forgiveness offers inspiration
- Pauls Valley names new fast-pitch coach
- Tree honors family's forgiveness
- Mayor offers a big thanks to officer
- Sheriff candidates take the stage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.