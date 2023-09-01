Senior tailback Damian Goldsberry rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns to lead Empire to a 36-18 win over the Pauls Valley Junior Varsity in Pauls Valley Thursday.
Goldsberry scored on runs of 5, 68, 9, and 32 yards for the Bulldogs, who improved to 2-0 on the season. The Bulldogs finished with 326 yards on the ground and 395 yards overall.
Empire scored on all three possessions in the first quarter and four of their six possessions in the first half.
Goldsberry scored three of the touchdowns and William McMahan hauled in a 32-yard touchdown pass from Cale Porter for a 30-0 halftime lead.
Sean Allen had a 25-yard scoop and score off a Pauls Valley blocked punt early in the second half that was nullified by a penalty. Goldsberry would score on a 32-yard run after the turnover for a 36-0 lead.
Pauls Valley scored twice in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Phoenix Delaplain scored on runs of 35 and 27 to help the Panthers avoid the shutout for the second year in a row.
The Panthers finished with 175 total yards, 107 on the ground and 68 through the air.
The Bulldogs will take the week off before returning to action on September 15 as they travel to Healdton in a battle of the Bulldogs.
Pauls Valley's JV squad will be back in action on Monday at home with Lindsay.
