According to OSDH’s statistics, as of Monday, Nov. 23, the data set shows Garvin County has had 1,431 positive cases, 12 deaths and 1,115 recoveries, bringing the county’s active case count to 304.
Pauls Valley reported a new death, one male in the 65 or older age group according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Stats show Pauls Valley has had 481 of those confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county along with 390 recoveries and 5 deaths, which leaves 86 active cases in the city.
Lindsay has had 308 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which three have died and 248 have recovered, leaving 57 active cases.
Wynnewood has had 207 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which one has died and 157 have recovered, leaving 49 active.
Maysville,has reported 117 confirmed cases, of which one has died and 89 have recovered, leaving 25 active cases.
Paoli has reported 76 confirmed cases, of which one has died and 61 have recovered, leaving 14 active cases.
Stratford has had 197 cases, of which 143 have recovered, leaving 54 active cases.
Elmore City has had 116 cases, of which 87 have recovered, leaving 29 active cases.
Foster has had 18 cases, of which 15 have recovered, leaving three active cases.
On the state level, Monday's data set shows a total of 177,874 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 142,381 have recovered and 33,844 are active. There have been 1,649 deaths, with the count increasing by 15 since Sunday's report.
There are 15 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours. Deaths include:
• One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Craig County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Creek County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
• One in Garvin County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Nowata County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• Three in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 36-49 age group.
• One in Seminole County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• Three in Tulsa County, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Woodward County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Confirmed cases in the state increased by 3,544 or 2% day over day while active cases increased by 1,460 or 4.5% day over day and recoveries increased by 2,069 or 1.5% day over day.
On the national level, Johns Hopkins reported as of Sunday, Nov. 22, the country has had 12,246,849 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 256,782 have died and 4,526,513 have recovered, leaving a total of 7,463,554 active cases. Day over day, confirmed cases increased by 158,439 or 1.3% while recoveries decreased by 3,187 or -0.1% and active cases increased by 160,705 or 2.2%.
For more information, visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/.
