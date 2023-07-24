Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Chet Holmgren and guard/forward Jalen Williams have been named to the 2023 USA Basketball Men’s Select team, it was announced earlier today by USA Basketball.
The USA Basketball Men’s Select Team will train with the USA Basketball Men’s National Team as it prepares for the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup.
Prior to being selected by the Thunder with the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Holmgren helped lead the 2021 U19 National Team to a perfect 7-0 record and a gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia. He scored in double-figures in all seven games and set a FIBA U19 tournament record with 19 blocked shots.
Williams begins his USA Basketball involvement this summer after earning All-Rookie First Team honors this past season. During the 2022-23 season, Williams appeared in 75 games for the Thunder and averaged 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.37 steals. He finished second in the NBA’s Rookie of the Year voting after twice earning Western Conference Rookie of the Month honors.
Since the development of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team program in 2006, USA Basketball has selected and utilized seven (2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2016, 2019, 2021) USA Select teams to help the USA National teams prepare for major international competitions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.