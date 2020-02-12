The Paoli Lady Pugs fought back from and early deficit but came up short in the end losing a 46-42 battle with Thackerville on Tuesday.
Thackerville jumped out early in the game taking advantage of foul trouble by the Lady Pugs for a 12-8 lead. Thackerville went to the line 9 times in the quarter as six different Lady Wildcats scored.Paoli got rolling early in the second quarter with an 8-0 jaunt with Harli Garrett scoring four points.
After taking a 17-16 lead on a pair of Cali Wigley free throws with three minutes left, Paoli's streak ended. Thackerville finished up the half on an 8-1 run giving them a 24-18 lead at the break behind four points from Kyra Shelton.
The halftime talk from coach Chad McGuire sparked the Lady Pugs coming into the third quarter. After Thackerville hit the opening shot of the half, Paoli rattled off 18 straight points for 10-point advantage.
Wigley and Garrett chipped in seven points each in the run that covered six minutes of action.Thackerville responded late with a 7-2 jaunt in the final minute as they cut the lead to five, 38-33.
That jaunt at the end of the third carried over into the fourth quarter as they extended the run to 16-3 grabbing a 42-39 lead. Brianna Baxter got the run stopped with a free throw and over the next minute the Lady Pugs cut the lead down to one, with a minute left in the game. Thackerville was able to put the game away with free throws in the final minute as they held off Paoli for a 4-point win.
Garrett and Wigley shared scoring honors with 13 points each. Madison McGuire added 5, Baxter 5, Kara Deaver 3, Lanie Deaver 2 and Abby Covington 1.
Shelton led the Lady Wildcats with 13 points.
Paoli now moves to district play at Varnum on Friday. Paoli will play an elimination game with Bowlegs at 6:30 p.m.
The winner will advance to Saturday's district championship with Varnum.
