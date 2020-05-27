Paoli held its Graduation Parade on Friday that included both senior and kindergarten graduates.
Paoli Graduation Parade
Joni Francis McConnell was born to Keevin McConnell and Debra (Oliver) Barth on February 20, 1983 in Duncan, Oklahoma. She passed from this life on May 23, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at the age of 37 years.
George Kevin Agee was born August 16, 1960 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to John W. Agee and Sharon (Peck) Agee. He passed away May 16, 2020 at home in The Woodlands, Texas, at 59 years old.
