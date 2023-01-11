Jazmin Nunez and Kyra McCurtain both hit 3-pointers in a decisive 11-3 run early in the fourth quarter lifting the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers to a 53-43 win over the Davis Lady Wolves Tuesday in Davis.
With the game tied at 37-37 with seven minutes remaining, Nunez hit her first 3-pointer of the game to start the game ending run. After Shelbi Courtney cut the lead to 41-39, McCurtain nailed a 3-pointer and Nunez added a layup for a seven-point lead.
Pauls Valley's defense clamped down over the final three minutes limiting the Lady Wolves to four points. A Kensley Barnes basket with 90 seconds left cut the Lady Panther lead to five.
The Lady Panthers finished with five straight points, two by Nunez and a traditional three-point play by Isabella Gutierrez pushed the final margin out to 10.
The win by Pauls Valley ended a three-game win streak by the Lady Wolves.
Davis had control early in the game as Chloe Summers and Barnes both hit baskets to give the Lady Wolves an early 9-5 lead. PV finished the first quarter on a 12-2 run paced by eight straight points by McCurtain as PV grabbed a 17-11 lead.
Davis scored the first nine points of the second quarter as three different Lady Wolves, Summers, Jakobi LaNoy and Preslee Hunt all scored for a 20-17 lead.
Pauls Valley would finally get going with a pair of Gutierrez free throws with just over three minutes remaining in the half.
Those free throws sparked a 12-5 run, including seven straight to end the half, as PV took a 29-25 lead at the break.
The Lady Panthers made it nine in a row as Kylie Idleman hit a bucket to start the second half. Davis's Summers then hit three 3-pointers in a 11-1 run as the opened up a 36-32 lead with just over a minute left in the third.
Hannah Raper hit an and-one with just under a minute to go and Nunez added a laying with under 20 seconds to go as PV regained the lead at 37-36 heading into the final eight minutes.
Those five straight points coupled with the 11-3 run to start the fourth gave PV the 10-point win.
McCurtain led the Lady Panthers with 16 points. Gutierrez added 12, Nunez 10, Raper 6, Jaylye Stokes 4 and Idleman 2. Summers lead all scorers with 17 points.
Pauls Valley hosts rival Lindsay on Friday night at the Panther Gymnasium.
