Grant Street as most of the streets in the downtown Pauls Valley were flooded Friday late afternoon after a heavy rain storm rolled through the area. As much as 4 inches of rain fell over a short period of time this afternoon.
Downtown flooding
- Mike Arie
-
- Updated
Mike Arie
