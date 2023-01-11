The Pauls Valley Panther defense played well all night in Tuesday's 61-32 win over Davis. They played especially well in the first half where they limited Davis to just 11 points. Davis hit two free throws in the first quarter and didn't score their first basket until the midway point of the second quarter after PV had opened up a 20-4 lead.
The start of the game was a free throw battle with only one basket being scored between the two teams in the opening eight minutes. Davis had leads of 1-0 and 2-1 but that was their only leads of the game.
The two teams combined for 13 free throws in the opening quarter. The only basket of the quarter was a runner in the lane by Maddex Prince at the three minute mark. PV held an 8-2 lead at the end of the quarter.
Jon Grimmett and Jacob Medina got the Panthers offense rolling to start the second. Grimmett scored four and Medina six in a 10-2 run that gave PV a double-digit lead. Tyson Moss scored Davis' first basket at the four-minute mark of the second quarter to cut the lead to 18-6.
PV finished off the quarter with a 9-5 run including a 3-pointer by Nathan Chronister late in the half for a 27-11 lead.
The Panthers opened up the second half of the game with a 12-5 run as Justin Humphrey hit two 3-pointers. Davis's Jake Parker had all five points for the Wolves as the trailed 39-16.
Pauls Valley finished off the third quarter on an 11-2 run including a buzzer beater by Maveric Ashley for a 50-22 lead.
The Pauls Valley subs finished up the game with Brett Alfred scoring six points as the Panthers outscored the Wolves 11-10 for a 61-32 win.
Grimmett paced the Panthers with a game high 16 points. Prince added 11, Humphrey 7, Medina 6, Alfred 6, Chronister 5, Jorge Fabela 4, Ashley 2, Jack Hamilton 2 and Zack Williams 2. Moss led the Wolves with 9 points.
Pauls Valley will host rival Lindsay on Friday at the Panther Gymnasium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.