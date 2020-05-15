Whitebead held a reverse Teacher and Staff Parade on Tuesday where the kids and parents drove through the the old shopping center parking lot on the west side of town as the teachers and staff stood outside their cars with signs, waves and smiles. Cars were lined up out to Hwy 19 to drive by and see the Whitebead teachers and staff one last time before heading into the summer break. Photos are by Mike Arie

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you