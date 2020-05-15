Whitebead held a reverse Teacher and Staff Parade on Tuesday where the kids and parents drove through the the old shopping center parking lot on the west side of town as the teachers and staff stood outside their cars with signs, waves and smiles. Cars were lined up out to Hwy 19 to drive by and see the Whitebead teachers and staff one last time before heading into the summer break. Photos are by Mike Arie
Reverse Parade
Valli Rebecca Montgomery Tolleson, 74, of Gurnee, Illinois, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born on July 25, 1945 at Victory Memorial Hospital in Waukegan, Illinois, the daughter of Gladys Marian Humbert Montgomery of Waldwick, Wisconsin and John (Jack)…
Curtis Dwight Hayes, age 83, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was born July 4, 1936, in Parks, Oklahoma to Lena Gladys McCurley Hayes and Joseph Clarence Hayes Sr.
Nancy Sue (Reavis) O’Brian, 80, died in Norman, Oklahoma on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born in Hobbs, New Mexico to Ray and Clifton Reavis on June 5, 1939.
