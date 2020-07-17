The Stratford Rodeo Parade kicked off activities Thursday for this weekend's Peach Festival. Rodeo action continues tonight and Saturday night at 8 p.m. with the Peach Festival getting started at 5:30 a.m. with the 5K registration.
Events:
5K race begins at 6:30 a.m.
The Pancake Breakfast will start at 7 a.m.
8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Car Show Registration
9 a.m. Opening ceremonies at the Pavilion
9 a.m. Vendors open for business
9 a.m. Corn hole tournament registration
9:50 Peach Cook-Off Entries due judging at 10 a.m.
10 a.m. Turtle races
11 a.m. Peach Royalty pageant
12:30 Jack Spade.
All-Day local talent will perform
