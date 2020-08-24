The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an additional 357 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.
This brings the state’s total to 53,522 cases, 44,660 recoveries and 730 deaths. There are 8,132 active cases in Oklahoma.
The deaths reported on Monday were in the 50 to 64 and 65 and older age groups from Oklahoma, Rogers, Sequoyah and Tulsa Counties.
In Garvin County there are 257 cases with 4 deaths and 232 recoveries. There are 21 active cases in the County currently.
Elmore City has had 21 cases and 20 recoveries. They have one active case.
Lindsay has had 63 total cases with 2 deaths and 58 recoveries. They have 3 active cases.
Maysville has had 24 active cases with 19 recoveries. They have 5 active cases.
Paoli has had 11 cases with 8 recoveries. They have 3 active cases.
Puals Valley has had 116 total cases with 1 death and 106 recoveries. They have 10 active cases.
Stratford has had 10 cases with 9 recoveries. They have 1 active case.
Wynnewood has had 19 cases with 1 death and 18 recoveries. They have no active cases currently.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.