Garvin County added 3 new COVID-19 cases overnight, all in Maysville. There has been 258 total cases in Garvin County with 4 deaths and 234 recoveries. There are 20 active cases in the county currently.
Maysville added all new cases and the recovery to their totals. They have had 27 cases with 21 recoveries and have 6 active cases.
Elmore City has had 21 cases and 20 recoveries. They have one active case.
Lindsay has had 63 total cases with 2 deaths and 59 recoveries. They have 2 active cases.
Paoli has had 11 cases with 8 recoveries. They have 3 active cases.
Pauls Valley has had 116 total cases with 1 death and 105 recoveries. They have 10 active cases.
Stratford has had 11 cases with 10 recoveries. They have 1 active case.
Wynnewood has had 19 cases with 1 death and 18 recoveries. They have no active cases currently.
As of Oklahoma State Department of Health’s 11 a.m. Wednesday advisory, the state has had a total of 54,838 COVID-19 cases, of which 46,414 have recovered and 763 have died, leaving 7,661 active cases in the state.
State numbers show confirmed cases increased by 666 or 1.2% day over day while active cases decreased by 251 or 3.2%. Recoveries in the state increased by 898 or 2% day over day.
As of Wednesday’s report, an additional 19 deaths were listed, of which three were identified in the last 24 hours, bringing the death county to 763.
One in Cherokee County, one female in the 36 - 49 age group.
One in Creek County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Garfield County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Haskell County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Jackson County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Mayes County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Murray County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, one male in the 36 - 49 age group and one female and one male in the 65 or older group.
One in Pittsburg County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Seven in Rogers County, one female and six males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Sequoyah County, one female in 65 or older age group.
On the national level, stats released by Johns Hopkins on Tuesday, Aug. 25 showed there have been a total of 5,777,710 confirmed cases, of which 178,486 have died and 2,053,699 have recovered. Of those cases, 3,545,525 remain active in the nation.
In the national stats, deaths increased by 1,234 or 0.7% day over day while confirmed cases increased by 37,986 or 0.7% day over day and active cases increased by 3,827 or 0.1% day over day. Recoveries in the nation increased by 32,925 or 1.6% day over day.
For more information, visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.