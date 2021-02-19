The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 869 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths on Friday.
Active cases in the state continue to decline, according to data from OSDH.
This brings the state’s total to 417,345 cases, 396,736 recoveries and 4,132 deaths. There are 16,477 active cases in the state.
In Garvin County, there have been 3411 cases, 3234 recoveries and 44 deaths. There are 133 active cases in the county.
