Garvin County continues to remain below 50 active COVID-19 cases as Wednesday’s report from Oklahoma State Department of Health showed 47 active cases for the area.
Currently, at 361 confirmed positive cases and five deaths, the county’s recovery numbers went up to 329, with a couple of cities showing improvement in the active cases.
Elmore City has had 32 cases with 29 recoveries and has three active cases.
Lindsay has had 94 cases with two deaths and 81 recoveries. They have 11 active cases.
Maysville has had 41 cases with two deaths and 32 recoveries. They have 7 active cases.
Paoli has had 21 cases with 17 recoveries and have 4 active cases.
Pauls Valley has had 149 cases with one death and 135 recoveries. They have 13 active cases.
Stratford has had 29 cases with 23 recoveries and have 6 active cases.
Wynnewood has had 44 cases with one death and 36 recoveries. They have 7 active cases.
Statewide, there are currently 87,199 positive cases, a growth of 980 from Tuesday’s report. There has been 13 new deaths with only two of those being reported in the last 24 hours.
◦ One in Bryan County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
◦ One in Carter County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
◦ One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
◦ One in Garfield County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
◦ One in LeFlore County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
◦ One in McIntosh County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
◦ One in Noble County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
◦ One in Okmulgee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
◦ One in Pittsburg County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
◦ Four in Tulsa County, one male in the 18 - 35 age group, one female in the 36 - 49 age group and two males in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,031 total deaths in the state.
Active cases in the state are down by 176 with the total active at 13,068 . Recoveries were up by 1,143 new recoveries for a total of 73,100 statewide.
On the national level, Johns Hopkins reported 7,190,230 positive cases since the COVID-19 outbreak with 42,185 new ones added as of Tuesday. Tuesday’s report on the national circuit also showed 914 new deaths, bringing the nation’s death count to 205,986.
Active cases went up by 22,574 day over day for a total of 4,170,939 active cases while recoveries went up by 18,697 for a grand total of 2,813,305 recoveries.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov
