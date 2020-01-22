An Ada man remained behind bars in the Pontotoc County Justice Center Tuesday after authorities say they found him intoxicated and armed with a knife in a Walmart bathroom.
Gary Don Simmons, 28, of Ada, was charged with one misdemeanor count of unlawfully carrying a weapon Tuesday in Pontotoc County District Court. Simmons faces additional municipal charges of public intoxication, possessing an open container of alcohol in public, petit larceny and disobeying a lawful order.
Records indicate Ada police were called to the Walmart store on Country Club Road around 4:57 p.m. Monday after store officials notified Central Dispatch that a “customer was in the front mens bathroom drinking beer.” Upon his arrival at the store, Ada Police Officer Chad Reid reports finding Simmons in a stall inside the restroom at the front of the store. Reid reports that, upon making contact with Simmons, Simmons refused to come out of the stall or identify himself and “became belligerent, saying that he was free and he didn’t want to talk to me.” Reid reports Simmons had a “strong slur to his speech” and “kept saying he was free, over and over again.” Reid reports Simmons told him that he had not paid for the beer he had in the stall with him yet, but that he had not left the store yet and he intended to pay for the beer with a credit card.
As additional officers arrived to help, Reid reports he ordered Simmons to come out of the stall a final time, at which point, Reid reports that, through a crack in the stall door, he saw (Simmons) “pull up the front of his shirt, reach into his waistband and pull out a black object that appeared to be a gun.” At that point, records indicate, police secured the restroom while Walmart officials evacuated shoppers and store employees from the area near the restrooms at the front of the store.
Records indicate Simmons eventually left the stall voluntarily and began to comply with the commands being given to him. Police arrested Simmons in the restroom, where he was discovered to be in possession of a black Morakniv knife in a black sheath.
“I believe this to be the object (Simmons) was pulling from his waistline,” Reid wrote in a report filed with the Ada Police Department. Inside the stall, Reid reports, police found a six pack of Dos Equis beer, at least four of which were opened.
“(Simmons) stated he was pulling the knife out of his waistband because he was about to come out of the stall and talk to me,” Reid reported.
Simmons remained in the Pontotoc County Justice Center in lieu of $1,000 bond at press time Tuesday.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com
