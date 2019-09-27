OKLAHOMA CITY — A bipartisan group of safety advocates rallied Thursday at the Capitol to pressure lawmakers to reinstate child seat belt laws.
Until 2016, Oklahoma had a law that required children 8 and older to be buckled up while riding in the back seat. However, a few years ago, lawmakers repealed it for some reason, coalition members said.
Advocates said they’ve been trying for nearly four years to get lawmakers to reinstate youth seat belt laws, but have faced continued resistance from legislators. Lawmakers told them that even though they buckle up their own children, voters oppose mandating seat belts for children, members said.
But now Oklahoma is the only state without a law requiring children 8 and older to buckle up while riding in the back seat, said Caroline Skaggs, a senior at Latta High School near Ada. She also serves as state president for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
“Gov. (Kevin) Stitt wants us to become a Top 10 state, am I right?” she said. “How are we going to do that if we’re No. 50 in something so important as seat belt safety in minors?”
Forty states, including Texas and Kansas, require everyone under 18 to wear seat belts while riding in the back of vehicles. Nine other states have adopted other backseat child restraint laws for those 8 and older, said Leslie Gamble, a spokeswoman with AAA Oklahoma.
“This cannot be a partisan issue when children are dying,” she said. “It shouldn’t be about a political party. As one Oklahoma, we are calling on our state legislators to join together.”
John Skully, commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, said it’s unacceptable the state doesn’t have a law protecting the most vulnerable citizens. It needs to be changed, he said.
“We want to be Top 10 in Oklahoma,” Skully said. “But we don’t want to be the Top 10 in the worst category, and that is in the number of deaths of children involving crashes in vehicles.”
In 2017 and 2018 — following the law’s repeal — more than 24 unrestrained children died in Oklahoma crashes, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reported. In the past five years, 1,070 children between the ages of 8 and 17 have been killed or seriously injured in wrecks statewide.
Oklahoma now ranks last in protecting children in car crashes, while motor vehicle accidents are now the state's No. 1 cause of unintentional deaths for those ages 5 to 19, officials said.
Dr. Jeremy Johnson, a pediatric trauma physician at The Children’s Hospital, said doctors are never prepared to tell parents their kids aren’t coming home.
Yet, that conversation happened 16 times for children 8 to 17 who weren’t buckled up, he said.
“The data from the medical literature is pretty clear,” Johnson said. “In a motor vehicle collision, an unrestrained child is more likely to have a higher proportion of injuries, be more severely injured, have a longer hospital l ength of stay, have greater risk of mortality and is more likely to be discharged with an impairment.”
Standing on a sandbag because she was too short to reach the speaker’s podium without help, 8-year-old Millie Washington pleaded with lawmakers to help children like her.
“Our law doesn’t protect us,” said the third grader, who attends school in Okmulgee County.
State Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, said the issue is important to her.
“We need to prioritize the safety of our families,” she said, "and by closing and securing this loophole, that seems very common sense in making sure that we’re using best practices in our state policy."
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
