By Barry Porterfield
The future of Pauls Valley’s ambulance runs look to be hanging in the balance once again after the current service announced its plan to soon pull out of town.
That leaves city officials scrambling around with a small window of time to find a replacement at a doable price if Pauls Valley is to have an ambulance service after a deadline only a few weeks away.
“Mercy will be leaving September 20,” Pauls Valley Fire Chief Mark Norman said during a regular city council meeting last week.
“Pauls Valley is in danger of not having ambulance services starting September 21.”
James Farris, Mercy’s regional director of E.M.S., says it really comes down to the cost of the service – Mercy is losing money providing an expensive service, while the city of Pauls Valley can’t afford to pay a higher price approved by the local council earlier this year.
“The city council approved an increase but now the city claims they can’t pay it because it’s so expensive,” Farris tells the PV Democrat.
“And it is expensive to operate an ambulance service, to pay the paramedics and maintain the equipment.
“We can’t continue to take a loss every month. It’s a pretty significant loss each month. At what point do you cut your losses. It’s not a very good business model when you’re losing money every month.”
It was back in late February when the local city council voted 3-1 to bring back Mercy to continue local ambulance services despite a hefty cost increase from $400,000 a year to about $725,000.
However, the contract coming from that vote has never been finalized as city officials have not been able to figure out a way to pay for the higher price tag.
Despite a termination letter coming from Mercy it’s Farris who says he still has hope something can be done to keep Mercy in Pauls Valley.
“We’re still trying to work it out,” he said.
“We want to be there, but we need more money to operate.”
During last week’s meeting Norman said about 50 percent of Mercy’s ambulance calls are outside of Pauls Valley’s city limits. He says that’s the problem as inside of the city limits is the only area where ad valorem taxes are collected to support the local service.
The chief is quick to stress that’s nearly enough to actually pay for an ambulance service here as the tax revenue should have from the beginning included the much larger PV Ambulance District.
That district goes from just south of the old state school, then north all the way to the McClain County line and travels from state Highway 133 to the east all the way to just west of Interstate 35. It includes parts of Whitebead, Paoli and Stratford.
“It wasn’t set up right. It’s just set up in the city limits. It would have been much better if it had been the school district.”
Norman believes the real solution is to establish a 522 EMS district for all of Garvin County because none of the smaller districts have the funding needed to operate an ambulance service.
“It’s going to take a while to talk to everybody about the need for a countywide 522 district. Everybody is in the same boat, we have what we have and nobody is sitting in a position to have enough money to pay for an ambulance service.”
A 522 district must first be approved by voters in that district. It be governed by an independent board made up of residents.
It could assess 3 mills in property taxes and possibly issue bonds to fund the service. That adds up to $3 in property tax for every $1,000 in taxable value.
Council members agree the ambulance dilemma is one faced not just by Pauls Valley but each of the six district in the county.
“It’s not a city deal,” Mayor Jocelyn Rushing said. “It’s a county deal.”
“We need everybody to have access to emergency services,” Eric Smith said.
Currently a portion of a Garvin County sales tax is distributed to all the ambulance districts in the county.
However, there are questions over taxpayer money going to private EMS services. That funding is unused and piling up for some of the districts as county officials are awaiting an opinion from the state attorney general on the issue.
