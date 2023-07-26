A Lindsay woman found with more than 170 animals in filthy conditions won’t spend any time in prison, but she has been ordered to not have any animals in her home during a lengthy probation period.
The sentencing last week for Heather Scyrkels, 50, is a 10-year suspended term and a variety of other orders, such as restitution to a Lindsay veterinarian clinic caring for many of the animals confiscated from her residence back on June 18, 2021.
Despite Scyrkels’ claim she did nothing wrong a Garvin County judge ordered she won’t be able to keep any animals during what amounts to two consecutive terms of five years each.
Scyrkels originally faced 14 felony counts of animal cruelty. That number dropped dramatically as most received not guilty verdicts or were dismissed altogether after a non-jury trial in May.
In that proceeding District Judge Leah Edwards did find Scyrkels guilty on two counts related to one cat and nine dogs leading to the recent sentencing.
“Ms. Scyrkels maintains her animals were well taken care of and it was unnecessary for the animal control officer and police officers to take away her animals,” states a pre-sentence investigation conducted after her guilty verdicts.
Testimony during the sentencing hearing revealed a much different story.
Samantha Randol, former animal control officer in Lindsay, said many of the cats, dogs, reptiles, birds and chickens were in severe medical stress when they were collected more than two years ago.
Randol described “open wounds” for some of the animals and others with “heart conditions.”
“Many of the animals were adopted into new homes. I actually have one myself,” Randol said about a kinkajou.
She testified she’s spent well over $5,000 of her own money caring for the bird. However, she made it clear she agrees to waive any restitution if she can keep the kinkajou.
“I would just like to keep him. He’s been through enough. He shouldn’t be tossed from place to place. I’m his person now.”
Lindsay veterinarian Dr. Tammy Minton confirmed there had been a lack of proper care for many of the animals taken from Scyrkels’ home.
“A majority of the animals were not in good condition. One cat was pretty much comatosed,” she said, adding the cat was later euthanized.
Minton said roosters had bands around their necks so they could not crow, while many of the animals were covered in feces and urine.
The vet says her clinic has spent just over $5,400 to provide medical care to some of the confiscated animals.
According to Minton, one of the dogs, a pitbull, couldn’t walk at that time because of arthritis. With proper care since then the dog is today “walking and happy.”
Then came the legal arguments as defense attorney Sam Endicott of Oklahoma City said any restitution should only apply to the much smaller number of animals related to the two guilty verdicts.
“Restitution is a very important aspect of this sentencing, but we’ve got to know the cost of care for the one cat and nine dogs. What’s needed is some sort of detailed record of just those costs,” Endicott argued.
After conferring with his client Endicott also said Scyrkels “would still like to work through the process of having the animals returned.”
Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner said the defendant’s history clearly shows she should not be allowed to keep any animals in her home.
“We would ask she receive the maximum amount of time in the Department of Corrections. This is her third case of animal cruelty,” Miner said as court records show Scyrkels received a deferred sentence for a past animal cruelty case in Grady County.
“The court could consider a long suspended sentence and order the defendant during that time to not possess any domesticated animals. Having any of these animals returned to her causes me some concerns,” he said, adding the defendant should be ordered to undergo some sort of mental health treatment. Scyrkels was ordered to undergo a mental health examination.
“This is not normal behavior. This defendant needs help. These animals need help.”
Along with the 10-year suspended sentence with the first two supervised, Edwards ordered Scyrkels to not have any animals during that entire time. Home visits were ordered to check for any animals in her residence.
“I’m ordering the defendant to possess no animals during the entire term of her probation,” Edwards said. “Removal of all those animals was necessary.”
The judge also ordered Scyrkels to pay $100 a month for a total of $5,460.05 in restitution to Minton and her vet clinic.
A decision on restitution for Randol was delayed for 60 days as Scyrkels indicated she wanted the kinkajou returned so she could find a new home for it away from Randol.
Edwards made it clear the rightful place for that one animal is more of a civil matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.