Area seniors will get to have traditional graduations after their school year was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While many high schools and colleges around the nation are having virtual graduations, schools in Garvin County have set dates for graduates to walk across stages to receive their diplomas.
Elmore City-Pernell is the first up when it comes to donning the caps and gowns. A ceremony to honor ECP graduates has been set for 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 1 at Wheeler Field.
A ceremony for Pauls Valley grads is set to get underway at 9 p.m. Friday, June 19 at the Thompson Field.
Other commencement ceremonies scheduled are at 10 a.m. July 11 for both Stratford and Lindsay seniors, 7:30 p.m. July 17 in Maysville, 8 p.m. July 18 in Wynnewood and 9 a.m. July 25 at the Paoli football stadium.
