Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) make two arrests related to the murder of Phillip Clifton, 54. Randall McClendon, 52, and Homer ‘Shane’ Trout, 46, were arrested by OSBI agents on May 3, 2022. Both face multiple charges related to the murder of Clifton.
A homeowner discovered Clifton’s body in the Washita River on April 22, 2022 and contacted the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office contacted the OSBI and an agent met deputies at the scene. They found a man’s body wrapped in plastic, a blanket and fencing. The unidentified body had gunshot wounds.
On April 25, 2022, the victim was identified as Clifton who had been reported missing from Roland, Oklahoma on April 4, 2022. He was last seen by his girlfriend leaving Roland in a Dodge pickup. That same pickup was found on fire in Oklahoma City on April 7, 2022 at 4:37 a.m.
The investigation led to Trout, whom Clifton knew and had been staying with in the Oklahoma City metro area. Trout is accused of shooting Clifton at Trout’s residence in the 6900 block of Kliener in Wheatland on April 4, 2022. On April 6, 2022, Trout asked McClendon to help dispose of Clifton’s body. McClendon then drove Clifton’s body to Lindsay and rolled him into the river.
Trout is facing the following charges:
Second Degree Murder
Felon Possession of a Firearm
Desecration of a Human Corpse
Conspiracy
Pattern of Criminal Offense
McClendon is facing the following charges:
Desecration of a Human Corpse
Accessory to a Felony
Conspiracy
Pattern of Criminal Offense
Both are currently in the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
Agents believe others were involved in the burning of Clifton’s pickup and coverup of the murder. If you have any information, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.
