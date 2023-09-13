A Pauls Valley gallery will host a gathering later this week bringing art lovers together with the artists.
The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place in downtown PV is planning an event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, Sept. 15.
Artists include Jim Weaver, Joe Milazzo, Kathy Nelson, Irmgard Geul, Tania Landers, Tamara Sigler, Lauri Ketchum and Brad Price.
All their new artwork was available for preview starting last week. All of it can be checked online at the Vault’s website.
The musical guest planned is Gaye LeBlanc, who is the principal harpist with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic.
•••
The Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a gathering meant to take all those attending back to school.
In this case it’s a State of the School District presentation by Pauls Valley’s new superintendent, Adam McPhail.
McPhail is set to discuss the state of the Pauls Valley district from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
With a lunch catered by Punkin’s BBQ and Catfish, the cost is $10 for chamber members and $15 for non-members. RSVP is required.
Sponsorships are available. For more information contact the chamber at president@paulsvalleychamber.com or call 405-238-6491.
•••
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley has transitioned into its off-season schedule.
The museum is now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
