Despite a recent delay because of COVID-19 the start of in-person school in Pauls Valley looks to be back on track for this Monday.
Original plans to get local schools back open more than a week ago quickly changed to Aug. 24 after a positive case for the virus came from within the local school's band program.
Forced to come up with a new plan Pauls Valley school officials decided the safest course of action was to start the new year with virtual instruction the first week before bringing back in-person classes.
The hope is no more surprises as Superintendent Mike Martin says “we're good to go” with Monday's start of classes at the actual school buildings.
“It's been a learning experience,” Martin said.
“We've seen how the health department works with us; how when positive cases occur what specifically the guidelines are.
“Those are all very vivid for us now. We've become a lot more educated on it.”
Also gearing up are extracurricular activities at the local schools as practices have already returned for football, softball and cross country, while band students are set to get back to it on Monday.
For this past week, Aug. 17-21, is was remote distance learning for local students.
“It's been a good practice run for us,” Martin said about the district's plan for virtual instruction.
“Most of the kids have a computer and Internet, especially when they get up to the seventh grade.
“I do want people to know when we go virtual the teachers are on campus. They're still in the classroom when their teaching students for virtual classes.”
A handful of teachers are still going through the quarantine process because of possible exposure to the virus.
“We should be back at full staff by Thursday,” he said, referring to Aug. 27.
With the COVID-19 threat initially shutting schools down this past March one of the general goals since then is for districts to improve the ability to provide high quality virtual instruction.
One part of that equation is to get more laptop Chromebooks, which Martin said has been a struggle even though the CARES Act funding has been approved.
“We were hoping to have enough Chromebooks to have one for each student. The problem is every other district has been approved for CARES Act and they're all trying to get enough Chromebooks at once,” he said.
School officials like Martin will also keep a close eye on the COVID-19 numbers. Although protocols are in place to deal with students and staff testing positive, there are levels that are simply not safe.
He's seen in some places the threshold of shutting in-person classes back down at 35 percent of the student body testing positive for the virus.
“I think I can safely say we would shut down the schools way before we hit that number,” he said.
“We're going to take it one day at a time. As long as we believe it's safe we'll have in-person school.”
