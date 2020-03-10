State Rep. Rhonda Baker (R-Yukon) on Monday passed a bill in the House that would require all Oklahoma public high schools to offer at least four Advanced Placement (AP) courses to students beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
An amendment to House Bill 3400 would allow schools to choose the type of AP courses offered. The measure passed the House with a vote of 81-7.
“A blend of both AP and concurrent coursework better prepares students for higher education pursuits and the workforce, and this helps cut college tuition costs,” Baker said. “By focusing on quality coursework, we are signaling to job creators that Oklahoma is serious about training the next generation of leaders.”
Baker said schools will be able to select the platform on which to offer these courses, whether in a traditional classroom setting, a virtual option or through an area CareerTech. The bill directs the State Department of Education to provide information to all local boards of education, to be distributed to students and parents, on available opportunities and the AP enrollment process. Virtual schools also would need to make these course options available.
Nearly six in 10 Oklahoma schools do not currently offer a single AP course, many of those in rural areas. Baker said this legislation is a way to ensure all students throughout the state have access to at least some AP courses so they are equally prepared for higher learning and the job market.
She said this measure builds on several investments the state has made to expand AP, including allocating funding for teacher training, test fee assistance for low-income students, and grants for districts to start new AP programs.
HB 3400 is co-authored in the House by State Reps. Dustin Roberts (R-Durant), Chad Caldwell (R-Enid), Sherrie Conley (R-Newcastle) Tammy West (R-Oklahoma City), Randy Randleman (R-Eufaula), Mark Vancuren (R-Owasso), Forrest Bennett (D-Oklahoma City), Mickey Dollens (D-Oklahoma City), Jacob Rosecrants (D-Norman), Denise Brewer (D-Tulsa), Melissa Provenzano (D-Tulsa) and John Waldron (D-Tulsa).
The measure now moves to the State Senate where it is authored by Sen. Gary Stanislawski (R-Tulsa).
