....................
A benefit to help a Rush Creek firefighter with his medical expenses is coming to Pauls Valley this weekend.
The planned gathering is to help Kevin Gorden, who is the assistant chief of the Rush Creek Fire Department.
The idea is to raise some money to help Gorden deal with the costs of battling cancer.
The Gorden benefit is scheduled from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at the bandshell in Wacker Park.
First up is the food as hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available for $10.
Then it’s entertainment as Chris Miller is set to play some live classic country music starting about 6 p.m.
There will also be a silent auction with items to bid on and T-shirts for sale. To preorder T-shirts call Marissa at 405-444-0977.
All proceeds raised will go to Gorden and his family.
••
The Xtreme Summer Fun program continues to be offered to youngsters at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
The free summer program, which features snacks and lunch, is for children who have completed one year of school up to age 18.
Activities and games will be provided to youth up to grade six.
The program is 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays through July 28.
Themes in July include Hero Week and Splash Week.
To register fill out forms available at the recreation center. Call 405-238-1307 for more.
•••
A summer reading program at Pauls Valley’s public library is continuing weekly throughout July.
The theme is “All Together Now” as the Nora Sparks Warren Library will host a Monday Fun Day with games and activities for all ages.
Times are 2 to 4 p.m. each Monday as take-home kits will be given to kids.
The library is currently raising money to help with the costs to rent a couple of bounce houses and inflatable water slides for one of the gatherings in late July.
Donations can be brought to the library or call and arrange to have them picked up by library staff.
There’s also a movie featured from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday afternoons. Remaining movies coming include Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs, Narnia, Wizard of Oz and Dolittle.
Continuing into the summer is Story Time offered to young children at 10 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the library.
•••
The next series of the Let’s Talk About it book lectures, a program of Oklahoma Humanities, is set to return to the library later in the summer.
With a theme of “Writing Worlds,” the schedule of books and lectures are:
• “Into the Heart” by Kenneth Good. Lecture is Aug. 10 led by Sunu Kodumthara.
• “The Storyteller” by Mario Vargas Llosa. Lecture is Sept. 14 led by Harbour Winn.
• “Everything that Rises Must Converge” by Flannery O’Connor. Lecture is Oct. 12 led by Joshua Grasso.
• “A Good Scent from a Strange Mountain” by Robert Olin Butler. Lecture is Nov. 9 led by Ken Hada.
• “An American Childhood” by Annie Dillard. Lecture is Dec. 14 led by John Morris.
