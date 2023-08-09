Claims of rape are on one side, consensual sex on the other, as a man now sits in jail on a six-figure bond after being accused of forcing a sexual act while traveling through Garvin County.
The bond is $300,000 for Steven Ray Hunter, 32, who is alleged to have forced his former girlfriend to drive him from Texas to Colorado. During that journey he is accused of tying the woman’s wrists and ankles before forcing her into a sexual act.
It was last week on Aug. 3 when a Davis police officer was dispatched to Chickasaw Travel Stop in a far southern portion of Garvin County on a woman’s claim she had been raped by her former boyfriend.
The woman, who is from Texas, told officers Hunter was still at the site in the woman’s parked vehicle.
Authorities soon learned Hunter had violated a protective order issued to the woman in Colorado against Hunter.
According to the woman, Hunter had gotten into her vehicle somewhere in Texas and was going to force her to drive him to Colorado.
One of the stops happened to be in Garvin County as the woman claims while here she was trying to take a nap when she woke up and Hunter was tying her wrists and ankles.
“(The woman) stated she was afraid (for) her life and attempted to stay asleep while Hunter forced her to engage in sexual intercourse,” officers stated in a filed report.
“Hunter stated that the sexual intercourse that they had was completely consensual.”
The woman is reported to have bruises on her wrists and ankles as she was apparently tied up with the strap of her purse and a belt.
Officers report Hunter claimed tying the woman up was something they did on a routine basis.
The defendant also claimed the woman did get high on methamphetamine moments earlier. Officials stated they believe this shows Hunter knew she was not at that time capable of giving her consent.
