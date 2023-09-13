From Staff Reports
Pauls Valley Democrat
A long list of orders has been given with a suspended sentence for a woman who literally stopped Interstate 35 traffic with a bizarre scene that included an unusual dance.
The sentence was given to 30-year-old Precious Raquel Byrd of Edmond.
The incident leading to the sentence came back on May 19 when Byrd stopped her vehicle on the major highway near Airline Road in Pauls Valley.
She then stripped down to her underwear before dancing on top of the vehicle she had been driving.
Witnesses described Byrd as “vigorously and repeatedly thrusting her hips in a sexually provocative manner.”
They also said it appeared Byrd was “twerking” during the incident.
Authorities believe she was under the influence of some sort of drug as Byrd told deputies at the scene it was “weed.” An arresting deputy did report smelling a marijuana odor on Byrd.
When arrested and placed into a patrol car Byrd was described as having “body tremors, excessive sweating, incoherent statements, was immune to pain compliance techniques and at times spoke like a demon in a deep evil manner.”
When taken to Pauls Valley’s hospital Byrd began screaming and resisting, while staring at a nurse before kicking one of her legs.
With the recent plea deal Byrd was given a two-year suspended sentence.
She was also ordered to attend DUI school and a victim impact program and undergo a substance abuse evaluation with follow-up treatment.
Byrd was given credit for the 60 days she’s already served in jail and released with unsupervised rules.
