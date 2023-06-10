Donations of blood is what’s being sought at an upcoming drive meant to honor one and help the other Wynnewood Refinery employee injured in a recent fire.
This special blood drive is honoring the late Wes Foster, who was badly burned in the May 23 fire at the facility in Wynnewood and recently passed away from his injuries.
Hopes are the blood drive in a couple of weeks will also help the second man hurt in the fire, Eli Warren, and his family offset some of the costs of blood services during his recovery.
The blood drive is set to go from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at a steakhouse in Ada – the Santa Fe Cattle Company, located at 1300 Lonnie Abbott Blvd.
More will come later in the PV Democrat.
