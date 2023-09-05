A handful of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are scheduled throughout Garvin County in the month of September.
• Wednesday, Sept. 6 (10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.) – Paoli High School, 410 West Stewart. Call Chad McGuire at 405-990-8165.
• Thursday, Sept. 14 (11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Lindsay community “Boots and Badges” at United Methodist Church, 114 West Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Wednesday, Sept. 20 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Lindsay High School gym, 302 SW 8th. Call Laura Cottrell at 405-756-3132.
• Thursday, Sept. 21 (10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refining Company, 906 South Powell. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630,
• Friday, Sept. 22 (10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.) – Valley Community Hospital, 100 Valley Drive. Call Jami Buhrmestes at 405-866-5100.
• Friday, Sept. 22 (3 to 5:15 p.m.) – Pauls Valley Health and Rehab, 1413 South Chickasaw. Call Misty Townsend at 405-238-6411.
• Monday, Sept. 25 (3:30 to 6 p.m.) – Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Wynnewood, 708 North Robberson. Call Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124.
• Tuesday, Sept. 26 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Elmore City-Pernell High School, 100 North Muse. Call Tina Casey at 580-788-2565.
• Wednesday, Sept. 27 (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) – Maysville High School, 600 First Street. Call Haly Murray at 405-867-4410.
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley will transition into its off-season schedule this week
The museum is now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Starting Friday, Sept. 8 the museum’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The new Washita Valley Beekeepers Association meets at 6 p.m. every fourth Saturday of the month. The next meeting is set for Sept. 23.
For more information call Rick Bellville at 580-399-0656.
