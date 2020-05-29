The Oklahoma Blood Institute needs your help to rebuild the blood supply. Give blood Friday, May 29, from 11 am to 6 pm at 201 S. Walnut St., Pauls Valley Fire Station at the Boots and Badges Blood Drive. Visit https://bit.ly/2Zfzl8M or call 877-340-8777 to make an appointment. #bloodunitesus #riseandrecover

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you