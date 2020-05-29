The Oklahoma Blood Institute needs your help to rebuild the blood supply. Give blood Friday, May 29, from 11 am to 6 pm at 201 S. Walnut St., Pauls Valley Fire Station at the Boots and Badges Blood Drive. Visit https://bit.ly/2Zfzl8M or call 877-340-8777 to make an appointment. #bloodunitesus #riseandrecover
Boots and Badges Blood Drive, Today
Joni Francis McConnell was born to Keevin McConnell and Debra (Oliver) Barth on February 20, 1983 in Duncan, Oklahoma. She passed from this life on May 23, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at the age of 37 years.
George Kevin Agee was born August 16, 1960 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to John W. Agee and Sharon (Peck) Agee. He passed away May 16, 2020 at home in The Woodlands, Texas, at 59 years old.
